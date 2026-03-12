Trio of journalists to sue LSU for records of payments to college athletes 

Louisiana State University (LSU) is being sued by Louisiana Illuminator reporter Piper Hutchinson, WAFB-TV investigative reporter Chris Nakamoto, and Tiger Rag Executive Editor Todd Horne to obtain records over public money paid out to student-athletes.

The lawsuit was officially filed on Thursday, March 12 with the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge. Attorney Scott Sternberg is representing the trio.

“The expenditure of public funds is what government transparency laws are all, at their bedrock, fundamentally about,” Sternberg said. “Asking for records of how Louisiana government, including LSU, spends state dollars is usually not a question. These news organizations have joined together to file suit because they believe the public’s right to know how our money is spent is sacred.”

Last June, the House vs. NCAA settlement ruled that schools will be able to share $20.5 million with athletes, with football expected to receive 75%, followed by men’s basketball (15%), women’s basketball (5%) and the remainder of sports (5%). The amount shared in revenue will increase annually.

Journalists are seeking insight into public records, not private NIL deals

The trio is arguing that those records should be made public, since the revenue the University dishes out is public money. The University, however, believes the records should be exempt from the public eye due to federal student privacy law. This law state law exempts name, image and likeness (NIL) agreements.

“Petitioners seek records that concern LSU’s use of public dollars to make revenue-sharing payments to student athletes,” the lawsuit says. “The public has a compelling interest in understanding how much public money is being expended and to whom.”

Per the Louisiana Illustrator’s story, the lawsuit is not going after the NIL deals that LSU players sign with private companies, such as Raising Cane’s and Puma. Those private NIL deals are exempt from disclosure thanks to the state’s public records law. The trio is seeking an insight into how the public money is spent.

How much money coaches/administrative members make has mostly always been disclosed across public institutions spanning the country. For example, LSU basketball head coach Matt McMahon is making anywhere from $2.8-2.9 million this season, while newly hired LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin is set to make $13 million annually over the next seven seasons of his seven-year contract.

The trio is now hoping to see where that public money is going, and how it is dished out. We’ll now just have to wait and see whether or not their lawsuit will be successful.