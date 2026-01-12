Troy transfer wide receiver Roman Mothershed is committing to LSU via the portal, On3 has learned. The Tigers continue to bolster their offense.

He caught 29 passes over two seasons with the Trojans. Mothershed amassed 297 yards and one touchdown during that time.

Mothershed played high school football at Pike Road (Alabama), where he didn’t have a star-rating according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Mothershed was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 2106 overall recruit, and the No. 316 overall wide receiver available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

Meanwhile, Elon transfer quarterback Landen Clark is committing to LSU via the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Steve Wiltfong. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Clark completed 56 percent of his passes for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns with 8 interceptions while taking 35 sacks in 12 games in 2025. He was also the team’s second-leading rusher with 614 yards and 11 touchdowns on 189 attempts.

Moreover, Clark appeared in four games in 2024, retaining his redshirt season. He attempted 1 pass, which went for an incompletion.

Clark played high school football at Radford (Radford, VA). He did not have a star-rating according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Clark was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 976 overall recruit, and the No. 58 overall quarterback available after entering their name into the portal before committing.