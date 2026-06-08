Tyrann Mathieu questions whether Louisiana judge could reinstate his eligibility after Brendan Sorsby decision

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby being ruled eligible by a judge on Monday has brought an avalanche of questions. Including some from legendary players about their status in college football moving forward. Tyrann Mathieu took to social media, asking if somebody in the state of Louisiana was willing to let him get back on the field in LSU colors.

“Can I return back to college football?” Mathieu asked via X. “I only played 2 seasons, should have 2 more eligibility years left…. Can you find me a judge in Louisiana who can see to it that Honey Badger gets to finish his last 2 years of college football? Who’s going to say no ?????”

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Mathieu last stepped on a football field as a college student in 2011 in the national championship game vs. Alabama in New Orleans. He had an incredible season for LSU, finishing top five in Heisman Trophy voting. The Thorpe Award was also handed out to Mathieu, who wore the program’s legendary No. 7. A legendary player in Baton Rouge and a fan favorite.

But his college career did get cut short. Les Miles kicked Mathieu off the team in 2012, meaning he did not play football for a whole year. Instead of coming back in 2013, the NFL Draft became his top priority. The move paid off for Mathieu, who was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Since then, Mathieu has played for over a decade in the NFL. Three other teams were once considered home, also playing for the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. A reunion down in New Orleans with the Saints might be the best memory of them all. A special three-year stint for Mathieu before officially hanging up the boots.

Going back to LSU would mean playing under head coach Lane Kiffin. Which, based on previous comments from Mathieu, might mean some mending might need to take place.

When the Tigers were in the process of hiring Kiffin, Mathieu questioned whether Kiffin should be the guy. Mainly because of what he was putting Ole Miss through.

“Do we want the guy that’s kind of showing us his disloyalty? Like, do I really want that guy?” Mathieu said via In The Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu. “Because he built the Ole Miss program, that’s all his fingerprints. A couple of years ago they were calling him the ‘Transfer Portal King’ and all that. So he’s created this culture and environment where a lot of guys want to go play for Ole Miss, right. And now it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I took you to the alter, but I don’t think I want to marry you.’ And I think as a player, if I was a play at Ole Miss, I would somewhat feel some type of way. Because we’re having all this success, everything is going our way, and you want to leave for the girl down the street?

“I know he’s the best candidate, he’s my No. 1 candidate too, but do I want to deal with that?” Mathieu continued. “Ole Miss didn’t have that flair, I think Lane Kiffin brought that flair. Lane Kiffin needed some structure, and I think Ole Miss provided that for him. It seemed like a happy marriage, until the big booty girl showed up on the front porch like, ‘Hey, I’m available.’”