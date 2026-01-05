Former Utah running back Raycine Guillory has committed to LSU, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. At the time of his commitment to LSU, Guillory was the No. 60 running back in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Guillory only spent one season at Utah. He made just one appearance for the Utes, recording one carry for four yards.

Raycine Guillory played high school football at Aledo (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 527 overall player and No. 45 running back in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Guillory is the second player who has committed to LSU via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. He is joined by former Hawaii wide receiver Jackson Harris.

LSU is entering a new era after hiring Lane Kiffin to be its head coach in November. Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million deal with LSU. The 50-year-old HC has high hopes for his tenure at LSU.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. “… I know that we have—with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players—that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU is the fifth program where Kiffin has been the head coach. He guided Ole Miss to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance this season, but the Rebels’ administration didn’t allow Kiffin to coach the team in the postseason after he accepted LSU’s offer.

Now, Kiffin will look to lead the Tigers to similar success. LSU hasn’t been to the CFP since 2019, when Ed Oregon led the program to a national title.

