Verge Ausberry defends timing of Lane Kiffin hire, blames college football calendar

In late November and early December, Lane Kiffin faced a decision to either leave Ole Miss for LSU during the College Football Playoff or stay in Oxford. Of course, he chose the former, but his high-profile departure remains a topic of discussion around the sport.

Speaking with Jacques Doucet, LSU athletics director Verge Ausberry said the situation was not unique to the Tigers. He pointed to the college football calendar as the reason for the timing behind Kiffin’s hire.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senate, a provision in the Protect College Sports Act has been called the “Lane Kiffin Rule” and takes aim at coach movement. If enacted into law, it would bar coaches from speaking with other schools until the season is over. Ausberry didn’t directly address the provision, but said although LSU is still reviewing the bill, the calendar is still the root of the issue.

“I always tell people if we wouldn’t have hired Lane Kiffin, somebody else would’ve hired Lane Kiffin,” Ausberry said. “That’s the way the calendar works. It wasn’t an LSU thing. It was the calendar. Don’t knock Lane Kiffin for what happened.

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“The calendar, when it came about, this is when you can move a coach, especially when the portal opens and recruiting opens, signing day. Those types of things that happened … unless they change the calendar, we’re going to always have this issue. You come up with a bill, yes, the bill’s 111 pages. We’re still going through every part of that bill to see what it does for us and what it does, the good and the bad of the bill.”

Lane Kiffin on Ole Miss return: ‘We’ve gotten some practice’

It won’t take long for Lane Kiffin to head back to Oxford this season. LSU will head to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on Ole Miss in a game that will, understandably, get the primetime treatment. ESPN College GameDay will be in attendance and the matchup will have a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

It’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of the year. But Kiffin is keeping his attention on the task at hand.

“I’m not even there yet,” Kiffin said at SEC spring meetings when asked about the visit to Ole Miss this season. “We’ve got so much work to do before that. … I’ve gone back to Tennessee before, so I guess we’ve gotten some practice.”