Whit Weeks reveals reaction to Lane Kiffin hire, addresses dating coach's daughter

Whit Weeks sat out Spring practice at LSU while recovering from a nagging ankle injury that plagued him throughout the 2025 season. Because of that, the Tigers senior linebacker hasn’t had the opportunity to personally face off against new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, who is notorious for scheming up offensive plays meant to embarrass the defense at practice.

But, nearly a year into his relationship with Kiffin’s daughter, Landy, Weeks also knows what’s coming when he does make his return to the Baton Rouge practice fields at the start of preseason camp.

“I can’t wait for camp because I didn’t get to play this spring because of my ankle, so I was still out,” Weeks said on last week’s episode of the In The Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu podcast. “But … we’ve been out there a little bit, and I can tell they definitely try to cook up some stuff (at practice).”

Weeks, who bypassed the 2026 NFL Draft to play his final collegiate season under Kiffin, opened up about the unique circumstance of not only dating the head coach’s daughter, but what it was like when the 51-year-old former Ole Miss coach became the Tigers’ No. 1 target last November. Landry Kiffin hard-launched her relationship with Weeks the week of last season’s Ole Miss-LSU game in late Sept. 2025.

“Whenever me and Landry started dating, we never would have thought in a million years her dad would ever be my coach. Not in a million years,” Weeks told Mathieu. “Then once BK (former LSU coach Brian Kelly) got fired, I was like, ‘Holy smokes, Lane really could be the guy.’ And then right away it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s probably going to be Lane.’ Then we were like, alright, whatever, let’s roll with it.”

Kelly was infamously fired on midway through last season following an embarrassing 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 25. It was the Tigers’ third loss to open SEC play, beginning with a hard-to-swallow 24-19 road defeat to Kiffin and the Rebels in Oxford a month earlier.

But as Weeks prepares to enter a highly-anticipated first season under Lane Kiffin, the veteran middle linebacker has taken notice of how the new LSU head coach holds everyone in the building accountable, especially the other members of the Tigers coaching staff.

“The biggest thing that stands out to me is he’s focused on every little detail. He doesn’t cut any corner at all, like as far as what he expects not only from the players but what he expects from his coaches as well,” Weeks said. “That’s what’s really stands out to me, the work that he expects out of his coaches and his staff, also with the players of course, but that’s what stands out to me the most.”