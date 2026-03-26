LSU stunned the college basketball world on Thursday when it moved quickly to poach former coach Will Wade from NC State. The move came without much warning for the Wolfpack but reignited optimism for the Tigers, a program that had stagnated.

Now we know some reported details of the deal made to secure Wade’s return to Baton Rouge. The Inside Zone’s Matt Fortuna reported some of the particulars.

Wade will apparently be on a seven-year contract. The total compensation is expected to surpass $30 million, per Fortuna, putting Wade’s annual compensation somewhere in the ballpark of $4.3 million per year.

According to a 2025 database created by USA TODAY, that would rank in the top 20 nationally for college basketball coaches. For reference, Mississippi State‘s Chris Jans was set to make $4.2 million, while then Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams checked in at $4.6 million.

It’s clear at this point that LSU is willing to invest heavily. The real question is how deep that investment will extend in the NIL space. Will the Tigers empty their pockets to be sure Will Wade has the talent to compete in a brutal SEC?

We shall see. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, NC State spent roughly $10 million on its 2025-26 roster and was prepared to up the ante to $12-15 million for the 2026-27 campaign.

In any case, Will Wade just wrapped up Year 1 at NC State, leading the Wolfpack to an NCAA tournament appearance. He was fired from LSU for cause in March 2022 due to multiple NCAA Level I violation allegations dating back to 2017.

Wade has relationships with the LSU administration, specifically with new LSU president Wade Rousse, who was previously at McNeese. Will Wade was hired by McNeese in March 2023, leading the Cowboys to two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

In total, Will Wade is now 266-119 (.691) as a head coach. He is 55-33 (.625) in SEC play, all stemming from his time at LSU.

On3’s Pete Nakos also contributed to this report.