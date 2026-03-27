Athletic director Verge Ausberry was the first person to greet Will Wade at the steps of the private jet that took him to Baton Rouge on Thursday. Wade dapped up the LSU athletics director and gave him a big hug — the same day Ausberry locked Wade down on a seven-year deal.

Several important members of the LSU family gave Wade a warm greeting, which he reciprocated. Of course it’s a reunion, but it’s as if he never left. Watch the full video of Wade getting off the plane to Baton Rouge below:

Will Wade is officially back in Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/jpnOuDDMUM — Toyloy Brown III (@TJ3rd_) March 26, 2026

Certainly a welcome greeting from the LSU athletics brass. They’re hoping Wade will turn the LSU basketball team around in short order, as LSU has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament every year since his first stint with the Tigers.

Wade’s hire came simultaneously as the Tigers let former head coach Matt McMahon go. Wade has spent time at both McNeese State and NC State in the interim.

In addition to his arrival, Wade also released a statement separate from the one he wrote regarding his departure from NC State. This one, focused on LSU, explained how the university represents something bigger to him with an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

He spoke to the resources, commitment and alignment that makes LSU a special place to play. Moreover, somewhere he can build something “special and sustainable.”

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for NC State, but the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal,” Wade said. “This is our chance to come home-to a place that has shaped me, where the passion for basketball runs deep, and where the expectations match the opportunity.

“… I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead-about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work.”