Arkansas transfer guard DJ Wagner commits to Maryland

Former Arkansas guard DJ Wagner has committed to Maryland, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Wagner made 35 appearances and 19 starts for the Razorbacks this past season. He averaged 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.6 minutes per game. He shot 42.9% from the field and a career-high 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Wagner transferred to Arkansas ahead of the 2024-25 season, following head coach John Calipari. In Wagner’s debut campaign with the Razorbacks, he averaged a career-best 11.2 points per contest.

As a true freshman at Kentucky, Wagner started in all but one of his 29 appearances. He averaged 9.9 points and 3.3 assists per game.

DJ Wagner played high school basketball at Camden (NJ), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 combo guard in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Now, Wagner will look to reach his potential at his third collegiate stop. Needless to say, the first year of the Buzz Williams era at Maryland did not go as planned.

The Terrapins were fresh off a Sweet 16 appearance when they hired Williams away from Texas A&M to replace Kevin Willard. But the program struggled in his first year at the helm.

Maryland went 12-21 this season and came nowhere near contending for postseason play. The Terrapins were never able to get things going in Big Ten play, as they won back-to-back games just one time in league play. They lost six of their final seven games in the regular season and lost in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.