Bishop Boswell has his new home in college basketball. The Tennessee transfer guard has committed to play for Maryland and head coach Buzz Williams.

Boswell entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 6. He started in all but one of his 34 appearances for the Volunteers this past season. He averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

“When we recruited him, we knew what we were losing—tough, hard-nosed guys on defense,” head coach Rick Barnes said of Boswell in February. “We wanted him to get minutes as a freshman, and it didn’t come as quickly as hoped, but to his credit, he kept working.”

Boswell played high school basketball at Myers Park (NC), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 77 overall player and No. 12 point guard in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Boswell joins a program looking to turn things around

Needless to say, the first year of the Buzz Williams era at Maryland did not go as planned. The Terrapins were fresh off a Sweet 16 appearance when they hired Williams away from Texas A&M to replace Kevin Willard. But the program struggled in his first year at the helm.

Maryland went 12-21 this season and came nowhere near contending for postseason play. The Terrapins were never able to get things going in Big Ten play, as they won back-to-back games just one time in league play. They lost six of their final seven games in the regular season and lost in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Can Boswell be the fix for Maryland in 2026-27? We’ll soon see.

On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report