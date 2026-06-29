Four-star SG Oneal Delancy on official visit to Maryland

Oneal Delancy, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, is currently on an official visit to Maryland, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-3 rising senior out of Montverde Academy (FL) unofficially visited the Terrapins last March, but is now making the trip to College Park in an official capacity.

Delancy, the No. 47 overall recruit in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, has completed official visits to the following schools over the last couple of weeks: Houston, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, and Maryland.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida native also holds offers from LSU, South Florida, Providence, VCU, UCF, and others.

Delancy on Maryland, what he’s looking for in a school

In a recent interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, Oneal Delancy discussed his thoughts on the Maryland program.

“I talk with Coach TJ Ryan a lot. You know, Buzz (Williams) texted me last week, and we had a long conversation about working and how that relates to trust. How much work you put in relates to how much trust you get on the court. So me and Buzz have a good relationship.”

Delancy also noted what he’s looking for in a college program.

“Culture, fit, and grit will all be big for me. I want to be coached by a real hard-nosed coach. So I am looking for that energy. I use that to help fuel myself in the game. It’s really going to be about fit, how I feel around them. How they act around each other? How the coaches treat the players? I want to see if the campus is nice, and if it’s somewhere I can see myself.”

A standout at the NBPA Top-100 Camp

Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw listed Delancy as one of his top performers at the NBPA Top-100 Camp earlier this month.

“ONeal Delancy has played with a lot of confidence at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. The 6-foot-3 guard has shot the ball at a quality clip, but he has also moved the ball well. Delancy is a connecting guard. Someone able to play off of an alpha primary and fill in the gaps. He pulls gravity as a shooter and guards the ball defensively. There is some quality intrigue there as a high-caliber piece. Thursday morning, Delancy looked comfortable as a go-to option in that game. He scored it at each level and was able to consistently get to clean looks. He finished the game with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists while going 3-6 shooting from three.”

















