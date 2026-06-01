Maryland outfielder Nate Hawton-Henley plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Maryland outfielder Nate Hawton-Henley is ready to become one of the more intriguing young position players available in the transfer portal. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Hawton-Henley plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after an impressive freshman season with the Terrapins.

The Virginia native appeared in 38 games and made 26 starts during the 2026 campaign, quickly emerging as one of Maryland’s most productive young hitters. Hawton-Henley finished the season batting .364 with a .477 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.

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He totaled 32 hits, 23 runs scored, 18 RBI, four doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and six stolen bases while establishing himself as a key contributor in Maryland’s lineup.

Before arriving in College Park, Hawton-Henley was considered one of the top prospects in Virginia. Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 6 outfielder and No. 18 overall player in the state coming out of high school.

His breakout season came after entering the year without any guarantee of significant playing time. Early in the season, Hawton-Henley primarily served as a defensive replacement and reserve outfielder. However, injuries and roster changes created opportunities, and the freshman made the most of them.

As detailed by Aidan Currie of The Diamondback in April, Hawton-Henley’s first major opportunity came during a March matchup against Troy. Despite striking out in a crucial pinch-hit appearance, the freshman never lost confidence.

“People were asking me after the moment, ‘Were you nervous?'” Hawton-Henley told The Diamondback. “I would tell them, ‘No, I was excited.'”

That mindset quickly paid off. When Maryland needed reinforcements in the outfield following injuries to several players, Hawton-Henley stepped into an everyday role. He became a steady presence near the bottom of the lineup while also providing reliable defense in center field.

His development was fueled by a patient approach that emphasized contributing in multiple ways. Hawton-Henley credited lessons learned during high school for helping him handle adversity and focus on impacting games beyond just hitting.

By the end of the season, he had become one of the Terrapins’ most dependable young players and a bright spot during a challenging year for the program.

Now, Hawton-Henley will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining and significant momentum. Given his age, defensive versatility and offensive production as a freshman in the Big Ten, he is expected to draw plenty of interest from programs around the country looking to add an experienced and productive outfielder.

For Maryland, Hawton-Henley’s departure marks another notable roster loss as the offseason transfer cycle begins to take shape. We’ll see what the future holds for him.