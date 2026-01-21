Maryland wrestler Jaxon Smith to take medical redshirt for 2025-26 season

Maryland wrestler Jaxon Smith plans to take a medical redshirt for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, the team announced Tuesday. Smith had been dealing with an ankle injury.

“After a lot of thought, prayer and conversations with my coaches and medical team, I’ve decided to take a medical redshirt this season due to an ankle injury,” Smith wrote. “While this isn’t the season I envisioned for myself, my priority is getting back fully healthy so I can come back stronger for the 2026-27 season. I’m grateful for all of the support from my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who continues to believe in me. I’m excited for what’s the come.”

Smith is a three-time NCAA qualifier with a record of 91-12 for his career. He is coming off of an All-American finish last season, where he took sixth place at 184 pounds in the NCAA Tournament. He ranked No. 6 in the most recent InterMat rankings prior to his injury.

Maryland coach Alex Clemsen also released a statement regarding the injury for Smith. It’s a devastating blow for the team, but ultimately they had to keep his long-term health in mind.

“Jaxon Smith has been the face of our program since summer of ’22,” Clemsen said. “Losing him this year has been less than ideal. Seeing him struggle and work to try to get back for a title run, and to continue to lead this team, has been very impressive. At some point though, it is not what is best for both his short-term and long-term health.

“What that said, we will be pursuing a medical waiver for Jaxon so that he can come back to College Park next year fully healthy and ready to compete at the highest level. We appreciate everyone who has poured into Jaxon’s treatment and reached out with support. Having Jaxon back next year makes the future even brighter, and we cannot wait to see him be himself, doing what he loves, the way he is truly capable.”

Now Maryland will look to move on without a key player on its team and finish out this season strong. The Terrapins are currently 4-5 on the season and next face Penn State on Sunday.