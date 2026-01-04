Old Dominion transfer junior running back Trequan Jones has committed to Maryland, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

In his one season at Old Dominion, Jones led the Monarchs with 792 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 105 carries. He was instrumental in the Monarchs’ 10-3 record, it’s best since the 2016 season.

Prior to transferring to Old Dominion, Jones spent his first two seasons of collegiate football at Georgia Military College. Across two seasons there, the Bartow, FL native rushed for 1,071 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jones was the No. 194 ranked player (No. 19 ranked RB) in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

Maryland looks to rebound from back-to-back 4-8 seasons

Maryland is seeking a return to form next season after posting back-to-back 4-8 campaigns. The 2025 season was especially tragic for Mike Locksley‘s Terrapins, as they opened the year with a 4-0 record but lost eight consecutive games to end the season.

Following its 24-6 loss to Illinois on Nov. 15, Maryland Athletic Director Jim Smith told ESPN that Locksley will continue as the Terrapins’ head coach in 2026 and the school plans to significantly increase financial support for the program.

“We are working to strengthen our NIL support for 2026 and beyond, and have already seen success for next year,” Smith told ESPN. “We are prioritizing roster retention, recruiting and competing in the transfer portal.”

“We are optimistic about the young talent in our program and where we are in recruiting. Everyone involved with the football program is focused on giving Coach Locksley the resources to succeed in the Big Ten.”

Maryland would’ve been forced to pay Locksley over $13 million if the school decided to fire him this year, per his contract. Jim Smith reportedly informed Locksley of his decision to support him prior to speaking with ESPN.

