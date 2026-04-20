2026 NFL Draft: Adam Schefter shares injury concerns surrounding Francis Mauigoa

Francis Mauigoa is widely viewed as the top offensive lineman prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that some NFL front offices have concerns about Mauigoa’s long-term health.

“Francis Mauigoa is still expected to be the first offensive lineman selected Thursday night despite the fact that sources say he has a herniated disc in his back,” Schefter wrote. “Mauigoa returned to Indianapolis for a medical recheck two weeks before the draft. The back injury is not a significant issue now, and it is asymptomatic, but teams say that if it worsens at all, Mauigoa would then need surgery that could sideline him roughly three months.

“Some teams think he’ll eventually need the surgery at some point either way. One front office executive said last week that if the injury flares up in training camp and requires surgery, it might potentially end Mauigoa’s rookie season. No team sounds overly concerned about the long-term ramifications of the injury, but the herniated disc has at least been discussed in draft rooms across the league.”

Mauigoa’s herniated disc never stopped him from shining in the 2025 campaign. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound talent was Miami quarterback Carson Beck‘s personal bodyguard, only allowing one sack in 205 pass blocking snaps.

For his efforts, he was named an All-ACC First Team selection and was a consensus First-Team All-American. Mauigoa was not only a reliable option during his junior year, but throughout his entire career.

Mauigoa never missed a game in his three years at Miami, accumulating 42 starts. In ESPN analyst Jordan Reid’s latest NFL mock draft, Mauigoa was projected to be the No. 3 overall pick. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein doesn’t appear to be concerned about Mauigoa’s potential back issues, either.

“Mauigoa has a guard’s broad build, but he moves like a tackle in pass sets. He’s highly experienced with an impressive football IQ that pops on tape,” Zierlein wrote. “He has good contact balance and a strong core. He delivers firm first contact but excessive leaning diminishes not only his leverage and sustain as a run blocker but also his ability to deal with spin counters when protecting.

“He’s good at trapping rushers at the turn and can smother their momentum. He has the footwork, anchor and punch timing to diversify his pass-set approach. He works with an innate feel for pocket depth and is rarely out-paced to the top by speed. Mauigoa has a high ceiling but the leaning must be eradicated. He’ll be an early starter at right tackle but a move to guard could be on the table in the future.”