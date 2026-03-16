4-star QB Peter Bourque adds Miami offer

One month removed from his decision to decommit from Michigan, Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy four-star quarterback Peter Bourque has been coveted by many high-profile programs, to no surprise.

He’s now taking visits this spring and continues to feel things out after resetting his recruitment. Bourque added an intriguing offer on Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has announced an offer from Miami:

The Hurricanes are still on the hunt for a QB in the 2027 cycle. They currently have five commits in the fold, forming a pledge list that ranks No. 8 nationally early on, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Last cycle, head coach Mario Cristobal and Co. signed Lakeland (Fla.) Jones four-star QB Dereon Coleman. He was pledged to the in-state school for well over a year before signing and finished as the No. 22 QB in the nation.

Bourque is now the No. 81 overall prospect and No. 6 QB in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked recruit in Massachusetts.

Some of his new top contenders include Penn State, Georgia, Virginia Tech and Florida. On Monday, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong logged a pick in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine in favor of one of those schools landing Bourque.

There’s still time for schools like Miami to get firmly in the mix, though. Coming off a CFP National Championship appearance and having just signed a top-10 class, momentum is palpable in Coral Gables and they continue to resonate with top prospects.

“At Miami it’s very different. It’s a whole different level of meaning, a whole different level of purpose and intent. Live and die a Hurricane, man,” Cristobal recently told On3’s J.D. PicKell. “That means I’ll do anything and everything possible to make sure our players and our program continues to have success both on and off the field.”

Michigan first landed Bourque’s commitment last August. Penn State and Georgia were his other finalists last summer. The old staff in Ann Arbor played a major role in his decision. He remained committed in the immediate aftermath of the firing of head coach Sherrone Moore, but eventually came back on the board last month.

“Just uncertainty I’d say,” Bourque said about his decision to decommit. “I want to make sure I’m making the best decision. I’m going to take some visits this spring. I’m not sure where. I think it’s the right thing to do to be decommitted for that.”

Miami is officially in the mix with an offer. It remains to be seen if the Hurricanes will make a move this spring. Their current 2027 class can be seen here.