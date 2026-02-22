Allan Hancock transfer cornerback Takai Azziz has committed to Miami, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Across two seasons at Allan Hancock, which is a two-year community college that competes in the California Community College Athletic Association, Azziz recorded 51 tackles, three interceptions, and two TFL.

Prior to transferring to Auburn, former All-SEC running back Cameron Artis-Payne spent two seasons at Allan Hancock (2011-12).

Miami fell just short of winning first National Championship since 2001

No. 10 Miami‘s stellar run in the College Football Playoff last season came to an end at the hands of No. 1 Indiana 27-21. The Hurricanes had a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown late in the game, but a costly Carson Beck interception gashed all hopes of that.

Although the ‘Canes were unable to bring home a National Championship to South Beach, you can’t take away just how stellar of a season it was for Mario Cristobal‘s team. Miami won 13 games for the first time ever, racked up wins in the Fiesta Bowl and the Cotton Bowl, and knocked off four top-10 ranked opponents.

Following the National Championship loss, Cristobal highlighted those good moments, while cementing the fact that his program will be using the loss as fuel next season.

“At the end of the day, any loss is going to be painful but I’d like to reflect on the fact that these guys won 13 games this year,” Cristobal said. “They got to the postseason for the first time in Playoff history, then beat four top-10 teams, seven top-25 teams, won the Fiesta Bowl, won the Cotton Bowl, and I’ll take blame that we were one drive short of winning the National Championship.”

“I don’t see anything negative, but I do see pain in moments like this. But you should, if we’re a competitor worth anything. You feel it and you give those feelings a direction. I know the guys coming back will, and I know the guys moving on will continue to use that as fuel.”

