Breaking down the top WR classes in the 2027 cycle so far

Recruiting wide receivers can often be adventurous as the position is always full of boisterous and talented blue-chippers. It’s become rare that a cycle doesn’t feature a big flip or two from one of the nation’s top pass-catchers.

For some schools, if they wish to add another elite receiver to their class, it will indeed have to be a flip, as most have already committed coming out of official visit season. Of the 55 blue-chip prospects at the position — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — 52 are already off the board, as of July 5.

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That includes 18 of the top 20. Five-Star Plus+ WR Monshun Sales, the No. 2 player at the position, remains uncommitted but is getting closer to making a summer decision. He’ll be one of the final dominoes to fall.

So, which schools are putting together notable receiver hauls this cycle? Rivals breaks down the top receiver classes nationwide coming out of June.

4-star Charles Davis (No. 87 NATL., No. 15 WR)

4-star Demare Dezeurn (No. 146 NATL., No. 22 WR)

4-star Zion White (No. 197 NATL., No. 30 WR)

3-star Blake Gunter (No. 1,036 NATL., No. 144 WR)

The only program to currently hold commitments from three top-30 receivers this cycle is Cal. New head coach Tosh Lupoi is working to revitalize his alma mater, and if his work on the recruiting trail is any indication, he’s well on his way.

The Bears currently have the nation’s No. 22 class and the trio of receiver commits sit atop the pledge list. Davis is the headliner for position coach Ike Hilliard, checking in as the lone top-100 prospect in the class. He committed on April 10 and his stock has continued to rise ahead of his senior season.

Dezeurn and White both committed last month. The former is a one-time Oklahoma pledge who ultimately decided to stay in the Golden State at the next level. The latter is now in Hawaii for his senior year but is ready to make his way to Berkeley in 2027. Cal beat North Carolina and Washington for White’s pledge.

4-star Elias Pearl (No. 95 NATL., No. 19 WR)

4-star Tramond Collins (No. 131 NATL., No. 21 WR)

4-star Anthony Jennings (No. 300 NATL., No. 46 WR)

Another program that’s hit the recruiting trail running under a first-year staff is Florida. New head coach Jon Sumrall has the Gator faithful excited by the SEC program’s class that currently checks in at No. 8 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

There’s no shortage of blue-chip commits on the offensive side of the ball and that includes three in-state four-star receivers. UF’s biggest win came in May as it beat out Georgia for Pearl, the No. 11 player in the Sunshine State. He’s also a top-10 receiver in the updated Rivals300 rankings.

Collins had already committed to Florida under Billy Napier. He then re-opened his process but proceeded to choose the Gators again in March. Previously listed as an “athlete,” Collins is a dynamic two-way playmaker who’ll likely line up as a receiver at the next level for position coach Marcus Davis.

Jennings joined the fold in April, choosing UF over Miami. He’s another top-30 player in Florida that’s headed to The Swamp.

4-star Tre Moore (No. 181 NATL., No. 27 WR)

4-star Braylon Pope (No. 199 NATL., No. 32 WR)

4-star Dontay Tyson (No. 343 NATL., No. 50 WR)

3-star Zerek Sidney (No. 688 NATL., No. 86 WR)

The West Coast as a whole is having a solid recruiting cycle and Washington has been one of the big winners thus far. The Huskies now have the nation’s No. 23 class and it features four receiver commits, three of whom are of the blue-chip variety.

Head coach Jedd Fisch, WRs coach Kevin Cummings and Co. went down to Texas to land Moore last month, beating out Miami and Ohio State. He’s the No. 26 recruit in the Lone Star State and had more than 1,400 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior last fall.

Pope, meanwhile, is the No. 1 player in the state of Washington. He’s been committed since December. The Sumner product will unfortunately miss his senior season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

UW then went to Arizona for both Tyson and Sidney, both of whom are top-15 players in the state. Sidney pledged back in January, while Tyson jumped in the boat during official visit season last month.

Other notable receiver classes

Oregon

5-star Xavier Sabb (No. 32 NATL., No. 5 WR)

4-star Dakota Guerrant (No. 42 NATL., No. 7 WR)

3-star Malachi Garlington (No. 1,314 NATL., No. 172 WR)

Texas A&M

4-star Eric McFarland (No. 37 NATL., No. 6 WR)

4-star Jaden Upshaw (No. 55 NATL., No. 10 WR)

3-star Damani Warren (No. 423 NATL., No. 57 WR)

3-star Trey Haddad (No. 1,287 NATL., No. 170 WR)

Texas

Five-Star Plus+ Easton Royal (No. 6 NATL., No. 1 WR)

4-star Briceson Thrower (No. 313 NATL., No. 47 WR)

3-star Kyron Brown (No. 839 NATL., No. 112 WR)

Miami

5-star Nick Lennear (No. 17 NATL., No. 4 WR)

4-star Eli Woodard (No. 156 NATL., No. 23 WR)

USC

4-star Quentin Hale (No. 68 NATL., No. 12 WR)

4-star Roye Oliver (No. 92 NATL., No. 18 WR)