Carrollton cousins: Kweli Fielder and CJ Cypher pick Miami together in back-to-back commitments

Miami landed commitments from two of the Peach State’s finest this week as Carrollton (Ga.) High teammates (and cousins) in the nation’s No. 5 2028 offensive tackle Kweli Fielder and one of the top quarterbacks in the land in 2029 in CJ Cypher, announced their verbals to head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Fielder becomes commit No. 2 for Miami in his class. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Cypher is the first for his. Both were among the best players Cristobal and his staff had in camp this summer. They come from a high school program built on consistency, accountability and toughness, and beyond the physical talents have the intangibles the Hurricanes are looking for on the recruiting trail.

The Rivals Industry’s No. 43 prospect regardless of position, Fielder chose Miami over Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU and Texas. With his feet, quickness and ability to bend, Fielder could play any position at the point of attack. Strong and explosive, Fielder has unique traits and should keep the Hurricanes dominant at the point of attack for years to come.

“Miami felt like home since going down twice in June,” Fielder said through a statement issued to Rivals. “It was a special moment for my mom and I. The relationships I built with the coaches, the culture, and the vision they have for me made it the right choice. I believe Miami gives me the best opportunity to develop as a player and person while competing at the highest level.”

A big draw for Fielder was playing for Cristobal and future position coach Alex Mirabal who’s track record with offensive linemen is among the best in college football.

“It means a lot because development is one of the biggest things I was looking for,” Fielder said. “Miami has a proven track record of producing great offensive linemen and preparing them for the next level. Knowing I’ll be coached by some of the best and pushed every day gives me confidence in my future.”

The last prospect to commit to Miami after his freshman year is Malachi Toney. Cypher has a chance to be just as special. A state champion as a freshman, he plays for the same head coach in Joey King that developed Trevor Lawrence. Other early offers included Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Cypher possesses the arm talent, accuracy and anticipation coveted at the position. He came out the gate in a big way as a freshman throwing for 2,178 yards and 26 touchdowns to just three interceptions en route to an appearance in the state title game.

Cypher looks forward to offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson taking his game to another level in college.

“What stands out most about Miami is the people and the culture,” Cypher said in a statement issued to Rivals. “From the first time I stepped on campus, I felt the energy from the coaches, the players, and the fanbase. Coach Shannon Dawson and Coach Mario Cristobal have built something special, and the relationships I’ve built with them made Miami feel like home. The way they develop quarterbacks, compete at the highest level, and bring in the best players in the country really stood out to me.”

While it seems early for Cypher to make a college commitment, he’s been going through his recruiting process for nearly two years now. He’s participated in several camps and been on many game-day visits.

“I felt like the timing was right because I had built a strong relationship with the staff and I knew exactly what Miami was about,” Cypher said. “After spending time with Coach Dawson, Coach Cristobal, and the rest of the program, I could see myself growing there as a player and as a person. I wanted to make my decision based on where I felt most comfortable and where I believed I could reach my full potential, and Miami checked every box.”

On top of it all, Fielder and Cypher are excited to be on this football journey together.

“It means a lot to me,” Fielder said. “CJ is not only my cousin, he’s one of my best friends. We push each other and having the opportunity to continue playing together at the next level is a blessing. I’m excited to keep competing alongside him and making more memories together.”

“It’s a blessing,” Cypher added. “Me and Kweli have been playing together for a long time, and being able to continue that journey at a place like Miami means a lot. We push each other every day and bring the best out of each other. Having someone you trust and have that chemistry with going into college is special, and I’m excited for what we can accomplish together at Miami.”