Carson Beck describes his experience as a player since transferring to Miami

Miami is one win away from being the national champion, and it’s largely thanks to quarterback Carson Beck. After the Hurricanes’ 31-27 win over Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Beck raved about his time at Miami.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Beck said. “Almost exactly a year ago, I made a decision to come to this university. I remember me and Coach Cristobal talking on the phone for the first time. I was sitting in Jacksonville in my house in my room, and I just had a big smile on my face and he had a big smile on his face. He said let’s get to work. I believed in his vision. I believed in what he’s been able to build here and add on to the culture of what Miami is.

“Man, what an unbelievable year. It was never easy. It was never perfect. There were a lot of ups and downs. There was a lot of adversity that not only I faced individually, but that we faced as a team. We really banded together and showed that we believe in connection; that we just don’t fake it. This team is really a family. If our team really wasn’t like that, I don’t know if this win happens tonight. We really band together, we believed in each other, and we never flinch in the face of adversity.”

Beck stunned fans around the country last offseason when he announced he was entering the transfer portal. He spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Georgia, and was the Bulldogs’ QB1 in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Nonetheless, Beck was ready for a fresh start. It didn’t take long for Beck to find what he was looking for in Miami. The Hurricanes used the transfer portal to surround Beck with talent and never looked backward.

After losing two games in the regular season, Miami was on the CFP bubble. Alas, the selection committee ultimately gave the Hurricanes a bid.

Miami hasn’t allowed its opportunity to go to waste. The team has defeated Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss during its CFP run. Now, it has its sights set on 1-seed Indiana.

On Monday, Carson Beck will lead the Hurricanes into battle against the Hoosiers in the national championship at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN.