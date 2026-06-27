CBS Sports lists six Heisman Trophy 'dark horses' for 2026 college football season

It’s safe to say that the last three Heisman Trophy Award winners entered their respective seasons as ‘dark horses’.

LSU‘s Jayden Daniels was coming off a fine, but not great, first season with the Tigers. Colorado‘s Travis Hunter was given little to no thought as a preseason Heisman candidate, as non-quarterbacks/running backs are hardly ever considered. And finally, not one college football fan had any idea the player that Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza would emerge as en route to a National Championship run.

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In no particular order, CBS Sports has named six Heisman Trophy ‘dark horses’ for this upcoming season. While some of the players bring loads of experience in their roles (SMU‘s Kevin Jennings and Auburn‘s Byrum Brown), others are included for what they could possibly blossom into in what will be their second season of collegiate football (BYU‘s Bear Bachmeier, Alabama‘s Keelon Russell, and Malachi Toney).

Bear Bachmeier, donning the No. 47 jersey number, had an incredible freshman season for the Cougars in 2025. Bachmeier broke onto the scene as one of the great, young quarterbacks in the sport, passing for 3,033 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 527 yards and 11 more scores.

The Murrieta, CA native was crowned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, along with earning MVP in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Bachmeier is looking to lead BYU to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history this season, along with becoming the first Big 12 quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy since Oklahoma‘s Kyler Murray (2018).

USF transfer Byrum Brown was one of the most coveted players in the Transfer Portal this offseason. To nobody’s surprise, however, he followed his head coach to Auburn. Alex Golesh was hired at Auburn on Nov. 30, and Brown’s arrival came soon after. Brown dominated AAC competition in 2025, leading the Bulls to a 6-2 conference record.

He passed for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns with just seven interceptions, and was even better on the ground. Brown was the fourth-leading rusher among FBS quarterbacks, totaling 1,008 yards and 14 scores with his legs. With Brown leading the charge, Auburn is seeking its first 10-plus win season since 2017.

SMU‘s Kevin Jennings is the lone quarterback of the five listed here to start a College Football Playoff game. Jennings led the Mustangs to the CFP in 2024, where they fell to Penn State 38-10 in their First Round matchup. Nonetheless, Jennings has etched his mark as one of the winningest quarterbacks in SMU program history.

Across his four seasons with the program, he has totaled 7,709 passing yards and 55 touchdowns. This offseason, SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee claimed that Jennings was ‘not talked about enough as the best quarterback in the ACC’. He’ll have the opportunity to back that claim up in his fifth and final season playing for the Mustangs.

Alabama sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell is by far the biggest ‘dark horse’ listed here, as it remains unsure whether or not he will even open the season as the Crimson Tide’s starter. Russell remains embroiled in a quarterback battle with Austin Mack, that likely won’t be decided until just before Alabama‘s opener against East Carolina.

Russell, the No. 2 ranked player in the Class of 2025, passed for 143 yards and two touchdowns across two appearances last season. He is looking to become the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy Award since USC‘s Caleb Williams (2022).

LaNorris Sellers broke onto the scene as one of college football’s most exciting, young players in 2024. As a redshirt freshman, Sellers led the Gamecocks to a 9-3 regular season record, and was named SEC Freshman of the Year and Third Team All-SEC. Last season did not quite go to plan, however, as Sellers was injured on and off throughout the year.

The Gamecocks finished with a disappointing 4-8 record, and are looking to bounce back in a major way this season. Across two seasons as Carolina’s starter, Sellers has passed for 4,971 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 944 yards and 12 scores.

Finally, Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney rounds out the list. Toney was vital in the Hurricanes’ run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season as the No. 10 seed. The star freshman hauled in 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was named ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and First Team All-ACC.

Making a run for the Heisman Trophy would be extremely difficult for Toney, no matter how talented, though. Just two full-time wide receivers (Desmond Howard and Devonta Smith) have won the award, dating back to 1991.