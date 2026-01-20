College GameDay highlights postgame scene in Miami locker room, reaction to interception

The national championship game ended, for all intents and purposes, on a game-sealing interception by Jamari Sharpe. He picked off a Carson Beck pass intended for Keelan Marion, giving Indiana its first national championship at the expense of Miami.

On the flip side, the devastation for Miami was palpable after the game. The locker room was a somber place, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, who ventured in after the game.

“So the game-sealing interception by Sharpe, I followed Keelan Marion, the Miami intended receiver on that play around the locker room,” Thamel said on the College GameDay Podcast. “He had a towel on his head, his eyes were filled with tears. You could tell it was like heavy. Guys were kind of hugging him like, ‘It’s OK.'”

The final play was an underthrow by Beck. But it was one that Marion apparently never had eyes on. Sharpe undercut it easily to pick it off and effectively end the game.

Thamel had a chance to catch up with the Miami standout receiver after the game to get his thoughts on the moment. What he got back was telling.

“Finally Marion separated from his teammates, and I asked him about the play,” Thamel explained. “And he like completely took the blame for it. He said, ‘I didn’t even know he’d thrown the ball.’ He said it was his mistake, he said, ‘I have to look for the ball and make a play.’

“Now, look, the ball was underthrown. I think at the very least, though, if he knew the ball was in the air he could have maybe come back and made it a little more difficult on Sharpe. Again, great play by Sharpe, but it was a layup interception. It was almost like it was thrown to him, practically, because there was no interference back.”

Miami’s comeback chances, which looked at least decent to that point, suddenly ended. A drive that had covered some significant ground and put the team into position to at least attempt some shots at the end zone was snuffed out.

Thamel noted that there was another noteworthy part of the play. It actually preceded the down in question by a few snaps.

“The other factor in that play was Carson Beck took a late hit from the Indiana defensive tackle, what was it, two or three plays before that?” he said. “And he did not look right. He didn’t look right just in the locker room. So I walked by him and I said, ‘Hey Carson, how are you feeling after that hit.’ And he said, ‘My ears are still ringing,’ and there was a few accentuators that you wouldn’t hear Rece Davis say in sentences, but you’d probably hear Dan (Wetzel) and I say pretty much every day there.

“And he clearly was like, his bell was rung, he was in pain. Obviously emotional in the wake of the loss. But you have to think that that hit had something to do with that performance. You get smashed like that illegally, you know. Now he did not get hit in the head, but he clearly, it was like upper chest.”

Unfortunately for Miami, the Hurricanes can’t get the play back. For both Marion and Beck, that’ll likely sting for a while.