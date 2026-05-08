Commits of the Week: LSU lands 5-star, UCLA stacks blue-chippers

The wild world of recruiting is heating up and top prospects are flying off the board as official visit season gets rolling.

More than 15 blue-chippers in the 2027 cycle — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies — announced their commitments across the last seven days.

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Headlining the latest commitments is five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, who dropped a surprise pledge to LSU. UCLA has been the hottest team on the trail since April and it stacked a few more big-time commitments.

Rivals is breaking down the top 10 commitments from May 1 to May 7, per the Rivals Industry Ranking:

5-star TE Ahmad Hudson — LSU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 1 TE)

School: Ruston (La.)

Hudson on LSU: “Talking to some important people like Coach (Charlie) Weis and Coach Kiffin every other day has helped a lot,” Hudson has told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “They just picked up the pace like they needed to. When you speak to a head coach, it shows how much they care about you. Coach Kiffin was texting me before the state championship game, wishing me good luck. Not a lot of people like that have the time to really do that, so that shows that he took time out of his busy day as the head coach of Louisiana State University to wish me good luck. It’s just different.”

4-star CB Juju Johnson — UCLA

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 69 NATL. (No. 9 CB)

School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Johnson on his commitment: “I’m very excited to be a Bruin,” Johnson told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “They have a good thing going right now, there’s a new energy and they’re building something special and I want to be a part of that. Sometimes I would visit just to hang out, even if practice wasn’t going on. This is home for me but there was a time when I didn’t really think I would be going to school here. UCLA wasn’t a top choice for me but I love the new staff and can’t wait to play for them.”

4-star OT Elijah Hutcheson — Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 91 NATL. (No. 7 OT)

School: North Cross (Va.)

Hutcheson on his commitment: “It really came down to Florida and Vanderbilt,” Hutcheson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I’ve got great relationships with both, and I could see myself at both, but I felt best about Florida. I think the development factor at Florida really stood out. They have a great program and a great way of doing things. I trust the coaches and believe in what they can do with me.”

4-star OT Jakari Lipsey — Michigan

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 104 NATL. (No. 9 OT)

School: Loy Norrix (Mich.)

Lipsey on his commitment: “I chose Michigan because they’ve become family,” Lipsey told Rivals’ Allen Trieu. “When I’m there, I know that’s where I belong. Coach Harding played a major role in my commitment – he’s just a great coach and he knows how to develop.”

4-star CB Jerry Outhouse — UCLA

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 109 NATL. (No. 15 CB)

School: North Crowley (Texas)

Outhouse on his commitment: “The UCLA staff makes me feel like a big priority to them, especially when they can get me out there week after week, and going on the visit, seeing what they have going on shows me where I could play,” Outhouse told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “They have a lot of seniors right now, so spots will be open and ready to fill up.”

4-star EDGE Aidan O’Neil — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 110 NATL. (No. 13 EDGE)

School: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

O’Neil on his commitment: “I wanted to go to a place that was a great fit for me personality wise and player wise,” O’Neil told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I’m going to get to play in a four-man front for the first time in my football career. I’m going to be able to get to the quarterback, do stunts and learn an NFL defense in college. I want to have a lot of fun and I want to win a National Championship. That’s what I’m excited about. I just felt right in my heart. I’m going to get a great education and coached by some of the best guys in the country. I feel like I can’t go wrong with this opportunity.”

4-star DL Alifeleti Tuihalamaka — USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 167 NATL. (No. 19 DL)

School: Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Tuihalamaka on USC: “They’ve been pushing really hard,” Tuihalamaka previously told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “They text me just about every day. Just knowing they’re willing to reach out every day and get to know me. It’s in my mind and that’s what’s going on so the work they’re putting in will help with my recruiting class.”

4-star RB Ty Keys — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 198 NATL. (No. 11 RB)

School: Poplarville (Miss.)

Keys on Miami: “Coach Mario Cristobal is a coach who tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear,” Keys told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Miami always has a great offensive line too, and that is great for a running back. Coach Matt Favian Upshaw is cool too and we have been talking more since he got there.”

4-star IOL Jackson Roper — UCLA

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 219 NATL. (No. 15 IOL)

School: Cherry Creek (Colo.)

Roper on his commitment: “There were a lot of things that draw from the outside- obviously it’s a huge brand, being in Los Angeles and also the No. 1 public education too, which that was a huge part of the decision, those things stand out. We said as a family ‘we should go out and see these guys,’ Roper told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman. “They had been reaching out so we said ‘let’s do it.”

4-star RB Noah Roberts — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 257 NATL. (No. 16 RB)

School: Basha (Ariz.)

Roberts on his commitment: “I picked Texas because of coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian) and his offense and how he produces backs year in and year out,” Roberts told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman. “I knew it was the place for me in March when I visited for spring back the first time. The coaches played a huge role. Coach (Jabbar) Juluke and coach Sark are a huge reason I chose Texas.”