Damari Brown, OJ Frederique injury update: Pete Thamel gives latest on Miami cornerbacks ahead of CFP national championship

Miami will walk into Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship vs. Indiana with some concern at the cornerback position, at least in the first half. Xavier Lucas is set to be on the sideline to begin the game due to a targeting call vs. Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. And two guys the Hurricanes were counting on behind Lucas, Damari Brown and OJ Frederique, are both dealing with injuries.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel provided the latest on their status just a few hours ahead of kickoff. Both are dealing with lower-body injuries — a foot for Brown and leg for Federique. Thamel revealed the latter likely gets the start, likely being the main guy until Lucas is eligible to return out of halftime.

“Sources told me this afternoon that Damari Brown, a rotation corner who would see significant snaps tonight, is a game-time decision. He hasn’t played since Nov. 29 with a left foot injury. Brown’s status is going to be determined right before the game and they would have to rely on him in the first half behind Lucas.

“Also corner who will see a lot of snaps and likely start tonight is OJ Frederique. He only played seven snaps against Ole Miss. He missed the last five games of the regular season. He told me he has a nagging leg injury yesterday. So, Frederique’s ability to get through the first half is going to be huge.”

Thamel went on to mention a true freshman who could wind up making an impact. Jaboree Antoine got on the field against Ole Miss, immediately getting targeted. The ESPN reporter said we can expect Indiana to do something similar if Antoine once again plays. Curt Cignetti, Fernando Mendoza, and the talented Indiana wide receivers plan to take full advantage.

Miami saw Ole Miss put together an efficient day through the air, letting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss complete just over 62% of his throws for 277 yards and a touchdown. But Mendoza will be a different kind of challenge, especially when it comes to taking advantage of his opportunity.

Mendoza only has one game of over 300 passing yards, coming vs. Michigan State in the regular season. However, his season-long completion percentage currently sits at 73%. Another solid night in the national championship would put Mendoza in the top-10 ever for a singular year.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for around 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is hoping cornerback injuries do not turn into a reason they are scrambling to mount a comeback at some point.