Miami will be without defensive back Xavier Lucas for the first half of Monday’s national championship game against Indiana. This comes after he was ejected from Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss following a controversial targeting call in the fourth quarter.

Lucas laid a hit on Rebels WR Cayden Lee, and the flags soon followed. After review, it was confirmed and Lucas was forced to leave the game with 8:54 left in regulation. Miami would go on to win the game, and heading into the national championship, David Pollack is calling for the ruling to be overturned before Monday’s game.

“I’m trying to get that targeting reversed, like that is such bullcrap,” Pollack said. “We’re gonna go watch a national championship game and a guy’s gonna sit out a half of the national championship. And because it was a horse crap call — It’s a terrible call. Like, the NCAA does nothing right. It’d be a great chance to step in and fix something.”

ESPN rules analyst Bill LeMonnier said that based on replay review, Lucas launched toward Lee during the play. Not only was the launch present, per LeMonnier, but he considered Lee a defenseless player as he was hit.

Ole Miss would go on to make a 21-yard field goal from kicker Lucas Carneiro to finish the drive Lucas was ejected during. The Rebels took a 19-17 lead with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was the first lead for Ole Miss since leading 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

While Miami would go on to win the game, the targeting call appeared to be the catalyst that helped Ole Miss take the lead in that moment. Now, Lucas won’t be available until the third quarter against Indiana in the national title game.

Pollack didn’t hold back when addressing what needs to happen to the controversial ruling. He even provided a potential solution for this issue in the age of name, image and likeness.

“The rule sucks (and it) needs to be addressed,” Pollack continued. “In the end, if you don’t want to handle this and you don’t want to take this rule on, fine, don’t take it on. Fine the freaking kids. Just like the NFL, freaking fine them. Like, if you don’t want to do the targeting one, targeting two, replay, fine the freaking kids, take their money. You want to change things, you take people’s money. That’s the fairest way to do it.”

While Lucas won’t be available until after halftime, kickoff for the national title game against Indiana is set for Monday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network.