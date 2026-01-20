Mark Fletcher Jr. ripped off a 57-yard touchdown run to score Miami‘s first touchdown during Monday’s national championship game vs. Indiana. Just like in everything he does, it was in honor of his late father.

Shortly after the touchdown, which cut the IU lead to a field goal in the third quarter, ESPN’s Molly McGrath shared a touching tale about Fletcher’s father, Mark Fletcher Sr. It’s a feel-good story fans of either team can get behind.

“Mark Fletcher Jr’s day began with a text to his late father, as he does before every single game,” ESPN’s Molly McGrath reported from the sideline. “Fletcher texted his dad at 5:45 this morning, saying, ‘Good morning, dad. Be with me, boss man. I love you.’

“Mark Fletcher senior, passed away October 2024 and his son keeps him alive in everything he does. He keeps his old cell phone just so he can text dad before games and on hard days, you see ‘LLBM’ on his eye back. That is ‘Long live Big Mark,’ his dad.”

About 16 hours later — Fletcher Jr. would be running 57 yards to the house to keep his ‘Canes in the game. It’s good for the second-longest touchdown run in CFP/BCS championship game history.

“Mario Cristobal says he has the best seat in the house,” McGrath said. “And he sure did for that touchdown.”

Fletcher Jr.’s mother, Linda, is also her son’s biggest supporter. She hates flying — so she’s driven over 18,000 miles to make sure she was at every Miami game this season, she told ESPN’s David Hale. She was shown on the broadcast celebrating her son’s touchdown.

He’d eventually walk into the end zone for a second touchdown on the night. That one cut the Hoosiers lead to a field goal once again, 17-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

It’s a strong finish to what’s been a breakout season for the Fort Lauderdale native. Coming into the national championship game, he logged 199 carries for 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry.