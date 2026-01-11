Former Boston College defensive back Omar Thornton committed to Miami out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent two seasons with the Eagles.

In two seasons, Thornton had 111 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one pass deflection and five forced fumbles. He forced four of them in 2025.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Thornton was a three-star recruit out of Davie (Fla.) American Heritage B/D, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 197 overall prospect in the state, the No. 152 defensive back in the class and the No. 1,540 overall prospect in the class.

Thornton joins a Miami squad fresh off a run to the College Football Playoff national championship game. He’s sure to add to a ferocious defense.

“Whoever counted us out, they’re never a part of the equation,” head coach Mario Cristobal told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. “They never will be as long as I’m fortunate enough to be the head coach at Miami. The outside noise will never be. The guys inside made a decision that they were going to come work every single day and find a way to bring great energy, great enthusiasm, and find a way to be 1-0.”

As far as Thornton’s old school, Boston College struggled mightily in 2025. The Eagles went 2-10 in Bill O’Brien’s second season. That included a 10-game losing streak, only winning their season-opener against Fordham and finale against Syracuse.

But, Thornton stays in the conference and will look to help lead Miami back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. The championship chase continues.