Four-star safety Jalen Flowers crisscrosses country to figure out top programs

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Inside 4-star Gaige Weddle's top three - and others that can move up
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Four-star WR Eli Woodard is done with visits - inside the three-team race for his pledge
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Ohio State QB commit leaves door open for UCLA – West Coast intel with decisions, flip buzz and leaders
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Gaige Weddle intel: Three standouts and others make up top list for four-star safety
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College baseball transfer portal intel: Miami trending, Georgia and Mississippi set to host target & more
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
UCLA makes strong impression on four-star WR Eli Woodard on weekend visit, 'it's a tossup right now'
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Travis Hunter comparisons, a phone that won't stop ringing – and a leader emerging for 5-star A'mir Sears
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Why 4-star Quentin Hale turned down Miami and others to stick with his USC pledge
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING