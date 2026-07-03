Greg McElroy makes case for, against Miami being college football’s preseason No. 1

Miami came close to winning a national championship last season. However, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy still isn’t ready to place the Hurricanes atop his preseason rankings.

On the latest episode of Always College Football, McElroy outlined both the positives and the concerns surrounding Mario Cristobal’s team entering 2026. Miami returns plenty of star power on both sides of the ball, but replacing another starting quarterback and several defensive standouts leaves some lingering questions.

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The ESPN analyst believes the Hurricanes are absolutely capable of competing for a national title once again, but he also wonders whether last season’s magical postseason run can be replicated. That’s why Miami enters the year as a contender, rather than a clear-cut preseason No. 1.

He began by pointing to just how close the Hurricanes came to winning it all a season ago: “Move on to the team that Indiana beat for the National Championship last year, that’s the Miami Hurricanes,” McElroy said. “Because they were really one drive away.”

Miami ultimately fell by six points in the national championship game after Carson Beck threw an interception on the game’s final drive. Still, McElroy believes Cristobal deserves significant credit for building one of the nation’s premier programs.

“Mario Cristobal has now done a terrific job in his time in building this program,” McElroy explained. “Fantastic. He’s done an amazing job.”

A major reason for that success has been Miami’s ability to reload at quarterback through the transfer portal. Cristobal first landed Cam Ward, who eventually became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Beck followed, leading the Hurricanes to the national championship game. Now, Miami hands the offense over to former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah.

McElroy believes Mensah steps into an ideal situation after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading Duke to an ACC championship: “He steps into an offense with more talent than he’s ever had around him,” McElroy pointed out.

That supporting cast includes standout receiver Malachi Toney, whom McElroy called one of the best players in college football regardless of position after a sensational freshman season. Running back Mark Fletcher also returns after setting the College Football Playoff single-season rushing record.

While Miami replaces a few starters along the offensive line, McElroy still believes the unit remains one of the country’s strengths. However, there are reasons for caution.

For starters, Miami must break in another new quarterback for the third straight season, while also replacing elite defensive talent. The Hurricanes lost standout edge rushers Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, along with a first-round offensive tackle in Francis Mauigoa, creating significant holes on both sides of the ball.

“The pass rush that made the defense so respectable is gone,” McElroy said. “Yes, adequately replaced, but not the same.”

McElroy also questioned whether Miami can continue winning close games at the same rate. The Hurricanes claimed the final at-large CFP berth before winning three postseason games by a combined 21 points.

While McElroy praised Miami’s ability to perform in clutch situations, he isn’t convinced that the formula is easily repeatable: “That’s not necessarily a steamroller,” McElroy said. “That’s a team that was living and winning in the margins.”

Ultimately, McElroy believes Miami belongs among the nation’s elite entering 2026. But before placing the Hurricanes atop the rankings, he wants to see proof that last year’s playoff run was the beginning of something sustainable rather than lightning in a bottle.

“They are a legitimate contender,” McElroy concluded. “They’ve got to prove that last year’s run was the foundation and not just a sequence of events.”