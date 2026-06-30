'It's hard to explain the energy': Miami is making major run at California's top prospects

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- ON3 FOOTBALLDrafting the Top 20 current college football coaches going into 2026
- ON3 FOOTBALLJoel Klatt names Top 10 college football games that will shape 2026 season
- RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING Top-10 prospect Evan Willis breaks down the latest with Auburn, USC, TCU, Georgia & Miami
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Wiltfong Whiparound: New 5-star prediction for Texas, fresh intel on Dobson, Oregon and the biggest July 1 decisions