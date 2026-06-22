Jake Ferguson marries Haley Cavinder in Miami beachfront wedding

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson married former Miami Hurricanes basketball player Haley Cavinder in a beachfront wedding ceremony in Miami on June 20. The couple started dating in 2023.

GQ obtained exclusive photos of the wedding, which took place at the Biltmore Hotel. The outlet said the couple entered the venue to “Fergalicious” by Fergie and shared their first dance to “Then” by Brad Paisley. Ferguson’s former teammate, Will Greer officiated the ceremony.

Get an exclusive look inside Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson’s beachfront Miami wedding, featuring a ranch dressing fountain, Rolexes, and Fergie 💒 https://t.co/5TRFxZm2qi pic.twitter.com/Qguo1dbhE8 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) June 22, 2026

“We are so excited to finally be married and celebrate this next chapter of our lives together,” Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder told PEOPLE. “Having all of our family and friends in Miami to share this weekend with us makes it even more special. We feel incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the people who have supported us, loved us, and helped shape our journey.”

The couple added: “More than anything, this weekend is about celebrating our loved ones and the joining of our two families. We’re so thankful to share this moment with the people who mean the most to us.”

Ferguson and Cavinder announced their engagement on April 18, 2025. While speaking with GQ, Fergusons opened up about how he and Cavinder first got together.

“This is where the debate happens,” Ferguson says. “She liked a couple of my pictures, the typical social media thing, and then I slid into her DMs.”

Cavinder added, “He likes to say I slid in.” Ferguson then responded that Cavinder liked all of his pictures.

“She was living down in Miami at the time, and my parents live in Fort Myers Beach. We had talked on the phone a little bit, and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to be down in Florida. Would you like to grab dinner and do something?’” Ferguson said, adding that the first date turned into a 10-day hangout. “It was pretty immediate for me. I was like, yeah, I want to marry her.”

Ferguson, 27, is currently entering his fifth season with the Cowboys. He made his second Pro Bowl last year after registering 82 receptions for 600 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cavinder, 25, played at Fresno State for three seasons before joining Miami for the 2022-23 and 2024 2025 seasons. She was selected to the All-ACC Second Team in 2023 and 2025.