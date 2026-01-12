Miami’s dramatic win over Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinals produced no shortage of storylines. One of the more memorable moments came after the final whistle, and it had nothing to do with the controversial ending.

Following the Hurricanes’ 31-27 victory over the Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl, Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas offered a glowing yet humorous description of quarterback Carson Beck after his game-winning touchdown run.

With 18 seconds remaining, Beck tucked the ball and raced into the end zone to cap their final drive, sending Miami to the national championship game. For Thomas, watching his close friend seal the win was a moment he won’t soon forget.

“Seeing ‘Vanilla Vick’ take off for the end zone in the last couple of seconds,” Thomas stated. “It was amazing to see.”

Thomas’ comments came as part of a broader reflection on how Miami’s offense controlled the game. Throughout the night, the unit allowed the defense ample time to adjust and catch their breath.

“I’m extremely appreciative that the offense was able to do what they did,” Thomas added. “Gave us time to get wind. Get a lot of corrections done. Make a lot of adjustments… It’s so special what they do, and how much they believe in each other and how much they believe in us.”

Alas, the game itself was a back-and-forth battle that didn’t reach its peak until the second half. Ole Miss trailed 17-13 at halftime before mounting a fourth-quarter surge, capitalizing on Miami miscues to take a 19-17 lead with just over seven minutes remaining.

Miami answered with a touchdown from Malachi Toney, but the Rebels struck again. After a pass interference penalty extended the drive, Trinidad Chambliss connected with Dae’Quan Wright for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion to give Ole Miss a 27-24 lead with 3:13 to play.

That set the stage for Beck’s heroics. The Hurricanes marched down the field before Beck kept the ball himself, crossing the goal line with 18 seconds left to put Miami ahead for good. Ole Miss had one final chance, but Chambliss’ Hail Mary fell incomplete as time expired.

The ending sparked controversy, as Miami defensive back Ethan O’Connor appeared to grab Ole Miss receiver De’Zhaun Stribling on the final play, with no pass interference flag thrown. Still, Miami advanced.

Now, the Hurricanes are headed to the national championship game, set to be played at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19 against top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. And thanks to Beck’s late scramble, Thomas’ nickname for his quarterback may live on well beyond the Fiesta Bowl.