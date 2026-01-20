Joel Klatt breaks down how Miami fans should view CFP championship loss

Miami came up just short on college football’s biggest stage. According to FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, Hurricanes faithful will ultimately view the national championship loss through the lens of missed opportunities and costly mistakes.

Speaking on The Joel Klatt Show on Tuesday, Klatt stated his belief regarding the margin for error against Indiana being razor thin, and how Miami failed to meet it.

“I think if you’re a Miami fan, you’re probably going to think of this game as mistakes made,” Klatt stated. “Because there were a lot of mistakes.”

Klatt pointed first to discipline issues that extended Indiana drives early. Miami committed two penalties on third downs in the first half, one of which directly led to a touchdown. The Hurricanes then suffered a massive special-teams breakdown when Indiana blocked a punt and returned it for a score, a play that swung momentum in a one-score game.

“That was just a total whiff of a block by the personal protector,” Klatt said. “They weren’t even rushing the punt. Mikail Kamara is sitting there like, ‘If you’re not going to block me, I’ll block the punt.’ And he does.”

Alas, Miami’s final chance ended with an interception thrown into double coverage by Carson Beck, sealing the loss: “You make those mistakes, you’re going to lose,” Klatt added. “And they lost by six. That’s what Miami fans are going to have to live with, and that’s sickening, because their defensive line was owning it.”

Despite the outcome, Klatt made it clear he believed Miami was capable of winning the game. He praised the Hurricanes’ defensive front for consistently pressuring Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, forcing difficult third downs and disrupting the rhythm of the Hoosiers’ offense.

“They put Mendoza in a blender,” Klatt elaborated. “Every third down was difficult. He’s getting hit, he’s getting battered. He’s showing bruises after the game.”

Klatt even admitted that for much of the night, it felt like Miami had the upper hand: “For a lot of that game, I thought, ‘Miami is the better team,’” he sttaed. “They’re getting to Mendoza. This is hard on Indiana.”

However, championship games punish mistakes more harshly than any other setting. Especially against a team like the Indiana Hoosiers, who capitalized on every error.

“We said before the game that Miami had to play clean to win,” Klatt claimed. “They did not play mistake-free, and those mistakes cost them.”

For the Miami Hurricanes, the loss stings precisely because the pieces were there. The execution, Klatt argued, simply wasn’t. That reality will linger long after the final whistle.