ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers believes the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Miami and Ohio State is setting up to be a prime upset opportunity. He pointed to the Hurricanes’ defensive front as the difference-maker in the matchup.

Appearing on Get Up on New Year’s Eve, Rodgers outlined a clear blueprint for how the ‘Canes can knock off the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, and send the reigning national champions home without completing their back-to-back mission.

“They can get after the quarterback,” Rodgers stated. “Julian Sayin has been so, so good this year, but he’s still a first-year starter in what is now the second-biggest moment of his career.”

Rodgers highlighted Miami’s pass rush, led by Ruben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, as a major concern for Ohio State. Bain in particular flashed his game-changing ability in the Hurricanes’ first-round CFP win over Texas A&M, recording three sacks against a more mobile quarterback in Marcel Reed.

“That’s a difference maker,” Rodgers added. “If they can protect the football, run the football with Mark Fletcher like they did against A&M and get after the quarterback? That is an upset recipe.”

Alas, Miami earned its spot in the Playoff as the final at-large team after finishing the regular season 10–2, then they leaned on defense and the run game in a gritty 10–3 victory over Texas A&M. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. powered the offense with 172 rushing yards, controlling the tempo and keeping the Hurricanes out of trouble.

Ohio State, meanwhile, enters the Cotton Bowl rested after a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed. The defending national champions went undefeated during the regular season before suffering their first loss of the year to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship.

That setback set the stage for a high-pressure postseason run. Even after Ryan Day led the team to a title last season. There’s no rest in Columbus.

All told, Wednesday’s matchup will mark the fifth all-time meeting between the programs, with the series tied 2–2. Miami won the most recent matchup in 2011, while Ohio State claimed a 31–24 victory in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl.

For Rodgers, the combination of Miami’s pass rush, ball control and physicality gives the Hurricanes a legitimate path to spring the upset. It’ll help them move one step closer to a national championship berth and put the program back among the top teams in the nation under Mario Cristobal.