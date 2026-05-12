Kirk Herbstreit tabs Miami as the college football team 'to win it all' in 2026

It’s never too early to start making national championship picks. And ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit has made an early selection. He likes the Miami Hurricanes to hoist the hardware at year’s end.

Herbstreit joined The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and revealed his pick. It wasn’t with major conviction, but for now, he likes the Hurricanes.

“I think Miami might be the team to win it all this year,” Herbstreit said. “I think Miami. The running back’s back, (Malachi) Toney‘s back. They’re going to be loaded this year.”

Herbstreit noted that he’s seen Toney working out with Jaxon Smith-Njigba this offseason, really putting in the work. He also raved about what returning running back Mark Fletcher would do for the team.

So, picking Miami? It just made sense.

“We had, they told us to pick a team to, what are we in April, May?” Herbstreit said. “Who are you picking? I picked Miami, but that doesn’t mean we’re being held to it. Subject to change.”

One of the biggest question marks for the ‘Canes was revealed earlier this week by FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt. He has Miami as his No. 6 team nationally, above the cut line where winning a national championship becomes a real possibility if his “biggest question” gets answered.

For the Hurricanes, that question was simple. He explained.

“They lost so much off of their line of scrimmage,” Klatt said. “Both sides of the ball. And it’s clearly, ‘Can you remain dominant at the line of scrimmage?’ That’s what allowed them to make the run all the way to the national championship game.”

Mario Cristobal has certainly recruited well up front on the offensive line. He personally helps oversee that unit, so most do not expect a major dropoff there.

Can the defensive line get up to snuff? The rest of the roster looks great.

Even ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper is already raving about the offense’s potential. Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah will lead the way with a loaded skill group.

“Comes from Duke,” Kiper said of Mensah. “Brings Cooper Barkate, his go-to receiver, with him, Duke to Miami… He can layer the football; he’s very accurate. He had a big-time career going to Tulane, did things at Duke, and is going to do great things at Miami, taking over for Carson Beck.

“Because guess what? That offensive line will be rebuilt, he’s going to have to skill players all over the place. Barkate joining Toney. Mark Fletcher Jr. returns at running back after a great year.”

Good enough to be national champions? Just maybe. At least Kirk Herbstreit is on board.