Mario Cristobal credits coffee for helping him adjust to new college football landscape

It’s been a busy couple of months for Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. In just the second year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, he has the Hurricanes in the National Championship Game. That long run has certainly been his focus, but it’s impossible to ignore high school recruiting and the Transfer Portal this time of year too.

All of that makes for an incredible number of challenges drawing a coach’s focus this time of year, made even more tiring by the deep CFP run Miami is on. So, it’s no wonder that Cristobal has been relying on coffee for helping him to manage this new landscape.

I think we all know there’s no balance,” Mario Cristobal said. “You’ve just got to go, you’ve got to count on just going, load up on your coffee or whatever helps you put in extra hours, and you just go. Can’t complain about it. It is what it is.”

Mario Cristobal is concerned, as many coaches are, about the calendar in college football. From the end of the regular season to the end of the College Football Playoff, there’s high school signing day, bowl or CFP prep, and the Transfer Portal. At one point, that had all been in December but the Transfer Portal was moved to January this season in an effort to alleviate that pressure caused by the calendar. However, for teams in the CFP, that means dealing with the portal and massive games simultaneously.

Coaches have made it clear there are issues there. For now, efforts to ease the calendar have seemingly been unsuccessful, in part, because college football still falls under constraints, like the semester system. That won’t stop more attempts in the future, though.

“The calendar, we all know, needs work. We need a remedy that works for everybody and makes sense for everybody,” Cristobal said. “And allows for both student-athletes to pursue their best opportunities while somehow, someway maintaining their principles and values that come with college football, which I think we all know we’ve lost that a little bit. We have.”

Miami currently has the 33rd-ranked transfer class in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. That’s with eight players set to exit the program and another four set to enter it. Notably, while the portal has closed for players to exit, it will briefly open for Miami and Indiana at the conclusion of the College Football Playoff.

“Then, obviously, we’re up against a different clock, being that we’re still playing, and all the focus for us is on playing,” Cristobal said. “And then all the extra time, which you have to make, you have to cut into your own time, to continue to build your team for the future. We feel we’ve done the best that we can thus far, and we’re going to keep going.”

Mario Cristobal is going to want to focus on the most important thing right now. That’s bringing a national championship back to Miami. With the game being played locally at Hard Rock Stadium, he should be able to get as much Cuban coffee as he wants.