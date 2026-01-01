Mario Cristobal gave credit to his football team for holding on to defeat the reigning national champions Ohio State 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night. He used some choice words when describing what that effort looking like during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

“And hats off to (Ohio State), first and foremost, Coach (Ryan) Day and his team, awesome,” Cristobal told Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter after the win. “But hats off to our guys for being some tough ass sons of bitches.”

Miami‘s physicality held the Buckeyes to 30 percent (3-10) on third down, and limited the Buckeyes’ rushing attack to 45 yards during the contest. Miami’s defense forced QB Julian Sayin into two interceptions — including a pivotal pick six in the second quarter by senior DB Keionte Scott.

“One of the things we pointed at, of course we talked about being physical and and playing with relentless effort,” Cristobal said. “But in a game like this, you also have to be willing to take the hits, brother, and get right back up.

“I mean, it just comes with it. And if you’re willing to do that and just keep showing up and keep coming in the fourth quarter, you’re going to give yourself a great opportunity.”

Miami QB Carson Beck finished the game with 138 yards on 19-26 passing, including one touchdown and 23 more yards on the ground. The Hurricanes made their money on the ground against Ohio State, finishing the game with 153 rushing yards — capped by a CharMar Brown rushing touchdown. Mark Fletcher Jr. led the Buckeyes with 90 yards across 19 carries.

The victory improves Miami to 12-2 on the season, and continue to prove why the selection committee slotted them as the final at-large bid into this season’s playoff field. Now, they’re one win away from playing in a national championship game.

The Hurricanes are now the first team to advance to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff after the Cotton Bowl victory. Miami will play the winner of Georgia and Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl, which will be the nightcap of a CFP triple-header. The semifinal matchup is set for Jan. 8 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.