Mario Cristobal highlights how Miami program developed unique identity

Miami‘s success last season wasn’t an accident. During an appearance on Always College Football with Greg McElroy, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal revealed how he and his staff built a winning culture.

“We’re all very like-minded individuals. We kind of do the same things. We think the same way. We’re all out of our minds in the right kind of way, I hope,” Cristobal said. “The team allowed us to be us. Just the blend, the union, this galvanizing of just like-minded people — everybody was themselves; at the same time, with one mindset.

“These guys love to mix it up. They love to work. For the most part, kept our mouths shut and work. Some guys, they get after a little bit, in other respects too. We’ve gotten a lot better and come a long way. It’s just simplicity: We love ball. We love ball and we love the physical aspect of it, and we just want to get better at it.”

After picking up three ranked wins in its first five games of the 2025 campaign, Miami sputtered. The Hurricanes lost two of their following three games, both of which were against unranked opponents.

Due to the losses, Miami didn’t appear in the ACC Championship game and its College Football Playoff status was in question. However, the Hurricanes ultimately received a bid, and proved they were more than worthy of their spot.

In its run to an appearance in the national championship, Miami defeated Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss. The Hurricanes ultimately fell to 27-21 to Indiana with the national title on the line. However, they came closer to defeating the Hoosiers than any other team in the CFP.

It was a statement season for Mario Cristobal and Co, who’d shown significant improvement in 2024, but failed to reach the CFP. Now, Miami is capitalizing on its momentum.

The Hurricanes currently boast the No. 14 spot in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Team Rankings. Miami has already reeled in transfer commitments this offseason from standouts such as quarterback Darian Mensah and EDGE Damon Wilson II.

Moreover, Miami finished with the No. 8 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. With another loaded roster, Miami should be in the hunt for the national championship against next season.