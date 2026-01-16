Mario Cristobal is Miami through and through. Born and raised in the South Florida mecca, Cristobal returned to his alma mater four years ago when he accepted the Hurricanes head coaching job with one mission — returning Miami to its rightful place atop college football.

The 55-year-old Cristobal is just three days and roughly 60 minutes away from potentially achieving that dream when he leads the 10th-ranked Hurricanes (13-2) into the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against undefeated and No. 1-ranked Indiana (15-0) at 7:30 pm ET Monday night inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It’s a full-circle moment for Cristobal, who was an offensive lineman on two national championship-winning teams at Miami in 1989 and 1991 to cap a decade of dominance for the ‘Canes, which won four of the program’s five national titles between 1983-91.

But ahead of Miami’s first national championship opportunity since 2002, Cristobal opened up about his somewhat surprising decision to leave Oregon — a burgeoning national power under his stewardship between 2018-21 — to return to “the U” as the Hurricanes’ head football coach ahead of the 2022 season.

"Being a Miami Hurricane has always been everything to me and I owe Miami everything..



“I’ve been selfish son of a bitch my whole life, so it is what it is, but it’s always been Miami. … Football and being a Miami Hurricane has always been everything to me,” Cristobal said Friday afternoon on The Pat McAfee Show. “And, the bottom line is, … I owe Miami and I think all of us that went through there, we owe Miami and it had to be done right.

“Because Miami had lagged behind (on the national stage), Miami had completely abandoned ship,” Cristobal continued. “Let’s call it what it is, I couldn’t go to the grave without Miami being Miami again. That’s the bottom line. And that’s why I came back.”

Cristobal is 38-18 in four seasons as the Hurricanes’ head coach, including topping double-digit wins each of the past two seasons. Of course, it wasn’t necessarily an easy path to the College Football Playoffs this season. After entering Championship Weekend at No. 11 and on the outside looking in on the CFP’s 12-team field, idle Miami secured the Playoff’s final at-large bid due to its 27-24 head-to-head victory over Notre Dame in Week 1, pushing the rival Fighting Irish out of the field in the process.

Since then, the 10th-ranked ‘Canes have been on a tear of upsets, beginning with a grind-it-out 10-3 win over No. 7 Texas A&M in College Station in the opening round. From there, Miami dispatched No. 2 Ohio State, the defending national champions, with a 24-14 win in the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal on New Year’s Eve, before edging out an epic 31-27 shootout against No. 6 Ole Miss a week later in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.

Now, Cristobal and the Hurricanes are one more win away from returning the “U” to its former glory with Miami’s sixth national championship.