Mario Cristobal: If transfer portal changes coaching philosophy, ‘you weren’t doing it right’

The Miami Hurricanes are getting ready to take on the Indiana Hoosiers for a national championship. It’s the culmination of a rebuild that head coach Mario Cristobal has been working on since 2022, amid massive changes to how college programs are built, like the Transfer Portal.

Ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Cristobal was asked about the Transfer Portal. In particular, if it’s changed his coaching philosophy at all. However, Cristobal was quick to pushback against that notion.

“I’ll be honest with you, absolutely zero,” Mario Cristobal said. “And I want to say this, and I hope I don’t offend anybody, but if you have to change the way you coach because you’re afraid of a portal, you weren’t doing it right to begin with.”

Miami is a program that has leaned heavily on recruiting out of the Transfer Portal. That, notably, includes the quarterback position. A season ago, Miami added Cam Ward. He’d go on to become the first overall NFL Draft pick. This season, Carson Beck has led them to a championship game. Despite that active effort in the Transfer Portal, it’s been important for Mario Cristobal to never change his actual coaching philosophy.

“The principles and values of the guys that actually Coach [Alex] Mirabal and I got to play for at Christopher Columbus in Dennis Lavelle, we believe in that. And that means you challenge people, you push people, you’re good to people, you’re demanding but never demeaning, you get the best out of them, you’re there for them like their very own parents would be,” Cristobal said. “But you certainly don’t compromise what comes with betterment. You have to push people. This is not for everybody. So, I don’t believe that that has to change. We’re never going to change.”

None of that is to say Cristobal is against changing and improving. What he doesn’t believe in is not preparing players the way he feels is best for the sake of winning in the Transfer Portal.

“By that, when I say change, let me pull that back. We have to always get better, and we’re committed to that, and we’re always diving deep into — there’s no one on our staff and says, hey, we have all the answers. That’s not the case. We’re always trying to get better. But I think I have a feel for the question that you’re asking in terms of do you tiptoe around it, absolutely not. You’re doing a disservice to a player. This is their last pit stop before they go into real life,” Cristobal said.

“And if you don’t continue to develop them and continue to enhance their principles and values of their own household, if they were the right ones, if you shy away from that and turn a blind eye on that to make a guy feel warm and fuzzy just to not rock the boat, I believe that that’s criminal. And I believe that that’s letting down a player.”

Miami has only added four players in the Transfer Portal so far this offseason. That’s with losing eight total during their CFP run. The portal closed on January 16th, but it will open once again for the two teams playing in the National Championship Game once their season ends.

“It’s our job, and we need more people to do this, we need more people that are good for young people because at the end of the day they are our future. When they make a poor decision or mistake,” Cristobal said. “I don’t blame them, I blame the adults because look at the adults — look at the examples that we’re setting. They are following suit. So, it’s on us to hold them to a standard but to also teach and — I’m a big fan of that process because our coach, he hammered us, and he was awesome. Jimmy Johnson, Dennis [Erickson] — they hammered us. Coach [Art] Kehoe, Coach [Tony] Wise, Coach Greg Smith, they hammered us, and with the right stuff, never in a derogatory or demeaning way.”

For now, Cristobal isn’t going to be worried about the portal, he’ll be more concerned about winning a national championship. Doing that would certainly be proof of concept that his philosophy with the Transfer Portal works.