Mario Cristobal makes pitch against rivals in Florida: I'm the only coach who played at the school he coaches

Coming off a run to the national championship game, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal hasn’t tuned down his recruiting pitch to prospective recruits. If anything, he’s turned the dial up a notch.

Cristobal also has a flex to go with it. He’s is a home-grown Hurricane having played there from 1988-1992 as an offensive tackle.

“Unless I’m crazy, I think I’m the only head coach in Florida, in terms of the programs, who actually played at the school he coaches at,” Cristobal told On3’s JD PicKell. “So at Miami, it’s very different. It’s a whole different level of meaning. It’s a whole different level of purpose and intent.

“Live and die a Hurricane, man. That means I’ll do anything and everything possible to make sure our players and our program continues to have those success on and off the field.”

He’s not crazy. The head coaches at Florida, Florida State, USF, UCF, FIU, FAU — Florida’s FBS programs — all played their college football elsewhere.

That could help Cristobal relate with some of the big-time recruits who visit Coral Gables. Cristobal knows what it’s like to be in their shoes. From there, Miami’s reputation and resources speak for themselves, especially in the case of local recruits.

However, Cristobal has to worry about more than just in-state rivals poaching the best talent from the state of Florida. With constant outside recruiting interference, Cristobal wants to ensure his program beats out their rivals across the Sunshine State.

“In recruiting, that’s you always want to win your state, Cristobal said. “We provide very tangible proof of the direction of our program, or what we’re doing.

“We don’t get negative recruiting, but people always negatively recruit us. And that’s fine, no one should ever take that personally. … I think players and parents realize that not only is our program — that we’re not satisfied. Yeah, we were a participant in the national championship. We didn’t win it, okay? And we look at that dead on and say, ‘Okay, let’s go get better.'”

Miami will hope to be right back in the mix for another run to the national championship game in 2026. Cristobal has already brought in a top-15 transfer portal class as well as a top-10 recruiting class for the upcoming season, so there’s no sign that the Hurricanes will be slowing down anytime soon.