Mario Cristobal: Miami's offseason is going to be 'the biggest ass-kicking session you've ever seen'

Miami is fresh off an appearance in the National Championship game. But Mario Cristobal isn’t taking his foot off the gas.

In an appearance on The Hard Count with On3’s J.D. PicKell, Cristobal’s mindset was on display. He mentioned how a lot of the players that just left Miami were there a few years back when things weren’t going as well. And now that the program is surging, it’s time for returning and new players to keep things rolling at a high level.

“Well, they’re chomping at the bit,” Cristobal said. “A lot of the crew that just left, they were 5-7 a few years ago. So they went through that and they were convicted and determined to never let that happen, and they wanted to elevate Miami’s profile and standards.

“A lot of these guys were under their tutelage, their mentorship, and they know it’s their time. They’re good, and they’re getting better and better and those bodies are changing. The mentalities certainly have changed.”

Cristobal: Miami’s offseason is going to be an ass-kicking

Miami went 10-2 in the regular season, going 6-2 against ACC opponents. They made their way into the College Football Playoff, and rattled off wins against No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Ole Miss to reach the title game.

That’s where the run ended, though, falling 27-21 to undefeated No. 1 Indiana. Entering 2026, Miami returns a lot of the core that led them on that run in 2025. Mark Fletcher, Malachi Toney and so many more are back for another season. But all that means to Cristobal is that he’s going to push them harder to prepare for the new season.

“All that means is that our offseason is going to be the biggest ass-kicking session you’ve ever seen in your life,” said Cristobal. “To make sure complacency is nowhere to be found and that we stay humble, we stay hungry, that we stay driven and that we go get better.

“That’s all we’re focused on right now. Shutting our mouths, keeping our heads down and just working and getting better.”

Miami’s 2026 season begins on Friday, September 4th, on the road at Stanford. By then, Cristobal hopes to have his team eager to not replicate, but improve upon last season’s success.