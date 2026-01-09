Mario Cristobal: Miami's doubters were 'never part of the equation' after reaching National Championship

Miami took its second loss of the season on Nov. 1, losing to SMU in overtime. Carson Beck threw a costly interception, and at the time, many counted the Hurricanes out of the College Football Playoff race. Now, thanks to some Selection Sunday good fortune, Mario Cristobal has been able to lead his team on an incredible run.

Beating Ole Miss in Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl sent Miami to the national championship game. Some believed they should never have even been in the 12-team field. For those people, Cristobal had a little message during his postgame interview.

“Whoever counted us out, they’re never a part of the equation,” Cristobal told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. “They never will be as long as I’m fortunate enough to be the head coach at Miami. The outside noise will never be. The guys inside made a decision that they were going to come work every single day and find a way to bring great energy, great enthusiasm, and find a way to be 1-0.”

Miami has done nothing but go 1-0 on a weekly basis since the loss in Dallas. It’s now seven wins on the bounce — four in the regular season and the other three in the CFP. Texas A&M and Ohio State were the other two postseason opponents, teams with only one loss of their own entering the respective games.

The same can be said about Ole Miss. Georgia was the only team that had beaten the Rebels this season, a few weeks before Miami’s second. Momentum was in the building for new head coach Pete Golding after all of the Lane Kiffin drama. Unfortunately for the Rebels, Miami found a way to prevail.

Celebrations are certainly going to take place in Glendale. One more College Football Playoff semifinal remains. The Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks are set to battle from Atlanta in the Peach Bowl, also hoping to clinch a spot in the national championship. You have to imagine Cristobal, his staff, his players, and everyone involved with Miami will tune in to see who their opponent will be on Jan. 18.

Cristobal will find another way to channel the energy of his program, wanting to go 1-0. Previously mentioned people who have counted them out will not be allowed on the train. But getting this over the finish line would bring Miami its first title since 2001, breaking a drought of over two decades.