Mario Cristobal raves about what Darian Mensah brings to Miami offense

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, who transferred from Duke after leading the Blue Devils to an ACC Championship last season, will likely enter the 2026 season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Mensah, who transferred to Duke from Tulane prior to the 2025 season, was remarkable for head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils in his lone season in Durham. Mensah’s 3,973 passing yards ranked second most in the country, while his 34 passing touchdowns were tied for second most in the country.

During an appearance on ‘Always College Football‘ alongside ESPN’s Greg McElroy, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal raved about his new quarterback.

“He’s really good,” Cristobal said. “He’s accurate, he’s got an unbelievable sense, and his pocket awareness is off the charts. His off script stuff and his on schedule stuff is elite. He’s got the right temperament. He is an alpha and he’s got a great personality. People really gravitate to him. He’s really athletic and he’s a hard worker. He’s really smart. He checks all the boxes. It’s a great, young quarterback room that he can groom as well.

“He’s a game changer, and I think the guys behind him are going to be groomed and turned into game changers as well. We couldn’t ask for a better opportunity. I think we’re going to compliment him with some really hardworking skill guys. They’re hell-bent on finding a way to take our talent level and performance levels to another dimension. With Malachi Toney leading the charge, we feel pretty confident we’re going to continue to get better.”

Mario Cristobal compared Darian Mensah to former Miami QB Cam Ward

The Second Team All-ACC selection surpassed 300 passing yards in seven of 14 games last season, with his best game coming against Clemson on Nov. 1. In the gutsy 46-45 win over the Tigers, Mensah completed 27/41 passes for 361 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. His arrival in Miami immediately makes the ‘Canes the favorites to win the ACC.

During an interview with On3 on Feb. 9, Cristobal compared Mensah to former Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Ward was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft and passed for 3,169 yards as a rookie last season.

“I think everybody’s so different, but you do try and pick some similarities to make things as analogous as you can, or bring it to life in conversation,” Cristobal said. “I think you see some of (Ward’s) game in him. But, he’s his own unique player also. Man, he’s so accurate. So mobile. On the run, on script, off script, down the field, intermediate, short, quick-game, screen-game, making things happen with his feet. And, he has an incredible personality. That part really hit fast.”

If Mensah can play to the level of Ward in 2024 and himself last season, the Hurricanes will be a strong favorite to return to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Miami is poised to boast one of the strongest QB-WR duos in football with Mensah and Malachi Toney.