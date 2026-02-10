Mario Cristobal reacts to comparisions between Darian Mensah, Cam Ward

Although it was originally announced on Dec. 19 that star quarterback Darian Mensah would be returning to Duke next season fresh off an ACC Championship victory, that quickly changed when Mensah announced to he planned to enter the Transfer Portal on Jan. 16.

Duke sued Mensah to try and retain his rights for next season, but they announced a settlement agreement on Jan. 27, clearing the path for Mensah to join a new program. This new program would be Miami, which made a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game before falling to Indiana.

Mensah, who transferred to Duke from Tulane prior to the 2025 season, was remarkable for head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils in his lone season in Durham. Mensah’s 3,973 passing yards ranked second most in the country, while his 34 passing touchdowns were tied for second most in the country. With the San Luis Obispo, CA native leading the charge, Duke defeated No. 17 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game to win its first conference title since 1989.

The Second Team All-ACC selection surpassed 300 passing yards in six of 13 games this season, with his best game coming against Clemson on Nov. 1. In the gutsy 46-45 win over the Tigers, Mensah completed 27/41 passes for 361 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He will likely enter the 2026 season as one of the preseason Heisman favorites.

Mario Cristobal compares Darian Mensah to Cam Ward

As the offseason rages on, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal joined On3’s J.D. PicKell. There he discussed similarities between Mensah and former quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

“I think everybody’s so different, but you do try and pick some similarities to make things as analogous as you can, or bring it to life in conversation,” Cristobal said. “I think you see some of (Ward’s) game in him. But, he’s his own unique player also. Man, he’s so accurate. So mobile. On the run, on script, off script, down the field, intermediate, short, quick-game, screen-game, making things happen with his feet. And, he has an incredible personality. That part really hit fast.

“Watching him help develop the young quarterback room — because we have some awesome young QBs — and watching him surrounded by some of the pieces he has now… there’s some special things brewing there. But, we all know we have to work at it. The passing game is timing, spacing, and precision. But, man it’s exciting because he brings a lot to the table. We really think the sky’s the limit for Darian Mensah.”

If Mensah can play to the level of Ward in 2024 and himself last season, the Hurricanes will be a strong favorite to return to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Miami is poised to boast one of the strongest QB-WR duos in football with Mensah and Malachi Toney.