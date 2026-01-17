Mario Cristobal rejects idea that Miami is a CFP Cinderella

It wasn’t certain the Miami would be in the College Football Playoff field in the first place when the bracket was announced on Selection Sunday. Now, they’re now just over 48 hours away from competing for a national championship.

‘Canes head coach Mario Cristobal doesn’t consider his team to be a Cinderella team despite this fact. Miami expected to be here when they were given the opportunity, so Cristobal dismissed the notion that his team’s playoff run was unexpected.

“I don’t ever delve in terms like that,” Cristobal said. “I stay away from creating narratives, storylines, subplots. It’s never been part of process. I believe that there’s a substance to what we do, and it’s completely rooted in reality and hard work, and we like to stay that route.”

‘Canes QB Carson Beck was asked a similar question, and similarly rejected the idea of Miami’s Cinderella status. Beck reminded everyone that Miami had been ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll this season.

Beck won two national championships as a backup quarterback during his time at Georgia, and is getting his first taste of championship action with Miami. His team’s haven’t exactly been considered underdogs during his college career.

“I don’t think it’s right to call it a Cinderella run,” Beck said. “I think it’s a very talented football team regardless of seeds. At the end of the day, you’ve got to go out and play football. You’ve got to go compete. The number next to your name and the football playoff seeding doesn’t matter at all.”

Miami is currently 13-2, though the ‘Canes losses were questionable down the stretch. In two of three weeks, Miami lost to Louisville (Oct. 17) at home as well as on the road against SMU (Nov. 1). Both were unranked at the time, and dropped Miami all the way down to No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

This led to Notre Dame being ranked ahead of Miami in the initial rankings, despite the ‘Canes head-to-head victory over the Fighting Irish during the season opener. Miami and Notre Dame swapped spots on Selection Sunday, allowing Miami into the field as the final at-large team. They’ve made the most of their stay, beating Texas A&M in College Station, Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl and finally Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the national championship game.

Kickoff between Miami and Indiana is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN. Indiana could finish undefeated with a win, while the ‘Canes are looking