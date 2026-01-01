No. 10 seed Miami became the first double-digit seed to win a College Football Playoff game Wednesday night by knocking off No. 2 seed Ohio State 24-14 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. The Hurricanes are now just two wins away from winning their first National Championship since 2001.

Following the win, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal shared an emotional moment with legendary former Miami head coach Jimmy Johnson. Johnson coached the Hurricanes from 1984-1988 and brought Miami a National Championship in 1987 prior to leaving for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Coach Johnson, this is for you brother!” Cristobal said. “There you go! Green Tree practice field. Let’s go!”

Mario Cristobal shouting out Jimmy Johnson after the game 🧡 @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/ZZyPbGN10E — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 1, 2026

Cristobal referenced the Green Tree practice field, which is Miami‘s outdoor practice grounds. The ‘Canes have spent all season improving on Green Tree, and it has helped them to two College Football Playoff victories over No. 7 seed Texas A&M and No. 10 seed Ohio State.

Miami never trailed in the game, as it jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Beck to star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. Ohio State drove the length of the field and looked to tie the game, but Buckeye quarterback Julian Sayin was picked off by Miami DB Keionte Scott. Scott returned the interception 72-yards for a pick-six, propelling the ‘Canes to a 14-0 advantage.

A one-yard touchdown run from Ohio State running back Bo Jackson cut into the deficit, but a Miami field goal drew it back out to 17-7. It appeared the Buckeyes had all the momentum following a Jeremiah Smith 14-yard receiving touchdown, but a CharMar Brown five-yard touchdown run with just under a minute remaining dashed all hope of an Ohio State comeback.

“You’ve seen how we work and how we practice,” Cristobal said. “They got tired of hearing from everybody. We’re focused on us.”

Following the win, No. 10 Miami is now slated to face off against the winner of No. 3 Georgia/No. 6 Ole Miss in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal). That game will take place on Jan. 8.