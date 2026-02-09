Mario Cristobal: Stop saying 'The U is back,' it's driving him 'bananas'

Miami‘s trip to the national championship game has re-solidified the Hurricanes’ place back at the forefront of college football. Heading into year five under head coach Mario Cristobal, that success isn’t expected to subside anytime soon.

To Cristobal, Miami isn’t back, however. The Miami coach winces every time he hears that phrase. Instead, the Hurricanes are here.

“‘The U is back.’ I cringe at that all the time,” Cristobal told On3’s JD PicKell. “It just like, drives me bananas.”

Miami’s rise didn’t happen all at once. Year one under Cristobal’s leadership saw Miami finish with a 5-7 record, but Miami has improved each year he’s led the program. Over the past two seasons, the Hurricanes have compiled a 23-6 record and have gone to three straight bowl games.

Cristobal has had multiple stints with the Hurricanes. From his playing days, to becoming a graduate assistant from 1998-2000 and returning from 2004-2006 to help coach the tight ends and offensive lines.

He was brought back as head coach in 2022 with the task of leading Miami to its first national championship since 2001. Cristobal always had his eye on the program between stints.

“I’ve been away for 20 years, and I’ve watched it from afar,” Cristobal said. “You know, three games in, then it doesn’t go as planned. I like to think in terms of Miami — I like to say UM, because back when I played, it was UM — is here. We have activated the most rabid, insane fanbase you can imagine, and also one that really galvanizes. That’s what kind of attracted me to Miami as a player. I watched them just bring this entire community together.

“And I think it really hit hard when we came out of the tunnel at the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State. That place was just going bananas and was filled up with orange and green all over the place. That was like, ‘Okay, where this is now different, like, it’s on. It’s been activated.”

The same kind of passion from Miami’s fanbase is still helping draw players to Coral Gables all these years later. With the results now speaking for themselves, Miami has set itself up for success in the new age of college football.

“It’s just a lethal combination,” Cristobal said. “And one that we’re excited to just generate more enthusiasm and momentum behind it.”