Miami adds commitment from in-state CB Sherrod Gourdine

Davie (Fla.) McArthur three-star cornerback Sherrod Gourdine has committed to Miami, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday evening.

He chose the Hurricanes over offers from Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, Louisville and many others.

Gourdine is the No. 557 overall prospect and No. 62 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 50 recruit in Florida.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder is one of the many in-state defensive backs that’s been coveted by Canes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and Co. He’s now locking in with the ACC program between his junior and senior seasons.

“I love Miami,” Gourdine told Rivals back in the fall. “They show love, and I show love back. Hopefully, they’ll let me commit one day.”

Gourdine is the second McArthur defensive back to choose Miami. His teammate, four-star safety Jaylyn Jones, committed last summer on June 23. He’s the No. 231 recruit and No. 23 safety in the nation.

It’s the second commitment of the day for head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff. Key West (Fla.) three-star defensive lineman Josh Johnson joined the fold earlier on Tuesday.

“I had an amazing time at Miami. Being there and getting to spend time with the coaches was a great experience,” Johnson previously told Rivals. “The energy around the program was awesome, and I can definitely see myself committing to Miami and playing for them in the future.”

Hurricanes eyeing another top-10 class

Earlier this month, the Canes beat out a host of national powers for borderline five-star wideout Nick Lennear, who Johnson was actually on a visit with when he announced his decision.

The Miami Carol City star pushed the class up to No. 8 nationally and was the fourth blue-chipper to commit, joining Jones tight end Demarcus Deroche, and wideout Ah’Mari Stevens. Miami also has it eyes on another local standout in touted North Miami Beach safety Andre Hyppolite.

Multiple predictions have gone in favor of Miami since his visit to campus.

“The environment with the coaches was great,” Hyppolite told Wiltfong of his visit. “They made me feel like I belonged there and were very welcoming. What excites me about a opportunity to play for The U is that it’ll just be a great thing to do putting on for my city and not being too far from the people closet to me. What excites me about the U is Coach (Will) Harris, he’s a great guy. Definitely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the game and just a great honest person.”

Rivals’ Keegan Pope contributed to this story.