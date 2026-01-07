Miami cornerback Charles Brantley entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the Hurricanes after transferring in from Michigan State.

Brantley played in just three games this season for the Hurricanes and logged one tackle. He spent four years at Michigan State and has 104 career tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, 18 pass deflections and two defensive touchdowns.

As a member of the Class of 2021, Brantley was a three-star recruit out of Venice (Fla.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 83 overall prospect in the state, the No. 57 cornerback in the class and the No. 632 overall prospect in the class.

Brantley leaves at a time where Miami is hotter than ever. The Hurricanes will play Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Thursday night.

“I think we proved earlier in the year that we didn’t handle success very well after the first four or five games, and it’s a lesson that you never, ever want to learn twice,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “Right now, at this time of year, really any time, praise and overpraise is poisonous. It is absolutely the worst thing you can take in and listen to. I think we’ve done a good job of making sure that at the forefront of everything that we do is just get everything and everyone out of the way, because there aren’t really distractions. You create your own distractions.

I think the mentality, the DNA of our guys, as it gets stronger and better, as our older guys realize that it’s their time. It’s their legacy and that they have to take control of the locker room and how we think and how we go about things, I think all that has improved in a dramatic fashion. I think it’s strong. We hammer it every single day, and so far we feel like we’re getting a pretty good result. But you kind of get on it and you stay on it. I think if you come off it for a second, you’re going to leave a window open, and you’re going to let a rat in there.